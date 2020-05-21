As a matter of course lately, our reporting staff has been taking note of when technology plagues a public meeting.

Just because the coronavirus has most people working from home, it has not stopped municipalities from governing from home, too. Video platforms like Zoom, Skype, Facetime and others are being used by governing bodies in many communities and by state lawmakers and public officials. One interesting development that has taken hold as a result of ease of access is that public attendance is higher in some Vermont communities. Boards and committees are doing work with citizens tuned in and contributing, sometimes disrupting the usual flow, and even tripping up the meeting process. Perhaps it is boredom, but we like to believe this surge in attendance is attributable to an interest in civic engagement.

