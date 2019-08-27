They came from all over, gradually forming a new community marked again by a dynamic diversity. First came the new faculty and staff—some alums, some not; some veteran, and some brand new. They spanned human resources, development, special education, college counseling, math, science, the library, and wellness. They were full of good energy and developed an easy camaraderie.
Then came the Class of 2023, ready to begin their Academy journey as freshmen. They came from dozens of towns, multiple states, and several countries. Some had been in our summer programs; some had never stepped onto our campus. Some were athletes, some artists; some were scholars, some scientists; some knew exactly what they wanted out of these four years, some had no clue. All filled South Church with infectious energy as they immediately started to form a class identity.
Then came the new day students of the other graduating classes, about twenty of them, some transfers, some new to the area, representing a handful of towns. They spent time touring our campus and meeting their advisors as they began to find their way in a new school.
And then came the new boarding students, traveling from about 30 countries and over a dozen states. They, like the freshmen and new employees before them, were welcomed by a gradually gathering educational community, as first department chairs and deans, then student leaders, and then the returning faculty and staff joined the few dozen year-round staff who had been waiting and preparing for this day throughout the summer.
As the community gathered and welcomed new members, the message was consistent and strong: come as you are; we are glad you are here; you have a place here; this is a new day with great possibilities.
This is our annual experience of what we call Orientation Week. It is actually more like Orientation Month, as we welcome HALO students in the second week in August and new faculty shortly after. Student ambassadors help new people—both students and adults—feel welcome here. Once we hit the actual Orientation Week, one week before classes start, faculty advisors take on much of the work of welcoming new students, and proctors follow that up in the dorms, welcoming new boarders. They are assisted by a host of student leaders from Dorm Council and Student Government who help lead games, give tours, explain the dress code and other rules, and teach newcomers our alma mater and other traditions. The games and challenges encourage them to take healthy risks, break down barriers, and make new connections and friends. My message to them all is to “Dream Big”.
The word “orientation” means to face in a certain direction, and a school orientation program, if done well, gets everyone facing the same direction as they begin a new year. Such has been the case with our orientation program for years. Our leadership programs, the advisor program, and the resident life program—all under the leadership of Assistant Head for Campus Life Beth Choiniere and her team—pull together to point us toward the same three goals: to become the best people we can be, to become the best learners we can be, and to become part of something bigger than ourselves. Our choice of this year’s motto—Ubuntu—reminds us that we can only reach these goals by pulling together: “I am because we are,” or “I can because we do.”
We saw that in action this weekend as our new boarding students went on their annual overnight adventure. First, after just a few hours together, a group of six young men—each from a different country—had formed a small community of friendship and ate dinner together. Each one, by embracing the richness of cultural diversity, allowed the others to do the same. Then the next morning, we saw Ubuntu in action. One student, having challenged herself to go even higher on the ropes course, found herself stuck near the top of the on an obstacle that she could not complete. Immediately, three other students, from three other countries, rushed to her rescue and guided her through the remaining obstacles until she successfully descended from the course. One of these young men, Gabe Gumbs, had helped another student in a similar predicament during his first year here, and now as a member of Dorm Council, he showed what we mean by servant leadership.
This week was my last Orientation Week as headmaster, and in thinking about the etymology of “orientation” (yes, I am that much of a language geek!), I discovered another reason that I love this week so much. The word “orientation” originally meant “facing the orient” or “facing the east”; people throughout the ages have faced the east as a symbol of a new beginning, greeting the new day as it dawns. This fact reminded me of some of my favorite song lyrics from our alma mater:
Face the world and make it better/ We have just begun
Carry forth the shield of courage/ Face the rising sun
I think it is more than coincidence that each morning, those sitting in Fuller Hall and South Church literally face east.
Having pointed us all toward becoming our best selves, individually and collectively, Orientation Week—through the examples of people like the students mentioned above—has already started to show us Ubuntu— “I am because we are”. During these next few weeks we will have the chance to take the healthy risks offered to us by taking advantage of new opportunities and forming new relationships. As we do so together in all of our awesome diversity, as we courageously face the rising sun of this year of transition and change, we will only have just begun our journey toward realizing our biggest dreams. And we will do so knowing that we live in a community that will not leave us facing our obstacles alone.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
