This coming Monday, the 30th is Memorial Day. It is a day remembering those who have gave service fighting in combat. Today, many probably know someone who has unfortunately perished in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf, and the War on Terror.
Here is a brief history regarding Memorials Days origins. Its inception came about in 1868 with General John A. Logan, who served as a second lieutenant in the Mexican-American War and a two-star general during the Civil War, remarking the day as “Decoration Day”. The occasion of remembering those who perished as the result of fighting became widely celebrated. By 1890, every Northern State had formally adopted the day of remembrance. After the World Wars, “Decoration Day” became more mainstream to honor the fallen. This was due to the approximately 521,915 combat deaths occurred in WW I and WW II according to The Oxford Companion to American Military History. In 1971, Congress proclaimed “Decoration Day” formally as Memorial Day.
Finally, you are still wondering why a number is included in the title of this letter. It is an approximate amount of American combat deaths of those who have passed fighting in combat. I encourage all on the 30th to remember the 1,359,664+ who have perished fighting for our countries freedom.
