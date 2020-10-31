1 Day to Go
To the Editor:
I think rationally and process information about the events and data. I am an unabashed science geek and a critical thinker. I research information to verify its veracity; respected sources, usually universities with impeccable reputations or research groups with 10 plus years of data. The same data needs to be verified by three or more sites. I also believe my own eyes and ears when presented by PBS and BBC news. Jay Iselin, Russell B. Cumbee et.al what are your sources?
We are in a climate crisis that humans caused – NO denial. Humans caused it – only humans can mitigate it. For too long even PBS tried to present a “fair and balanced to both sides discussion.” No, we are done – evidence in. Covid-19 is here. Here are the ONLY relevant numbers: 229K deaths in a country representing 4% of the global population and 19% of the deaths. The statistics for the whole of African continent look better.
We must address the socialist hypocrisy. The fear mongering has GOT TO STOP. Social Security, free public libraries, medicare [for old people], tax dollars used to pay teachers, police and firefighters are ALL socialist programs. By definition socialism has at its core, policies reflecting a government’s priority/ responsibility to provide services to the benefit of all of its citizens. Every other wealthy, industrialized nation has a nationalized health care system. Would you consider all of Europe, Nordic nations, Australia, New Zealand and Canada under socialist regimes? Of course not, not in our boogeyman understanding of socialism. Is it perfect? No, they will agree not perfect. But look at the U.S. we are doing MUCH WORSE at providing care to our citizens.
