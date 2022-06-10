18 or 21?

To the Editor:

I notice that on a LOT of fronts lately, we’re debating whether the age of adulthood is 18 or 21.

I remember these Time Life books my stepmother, who is an educator, bought called, “This Fabulous Century.” I was in my early teens at the time. Each book covered one decade.

My favorite one was 1960-1970. It showed a Vietnam era button that said, “You can fight and die but you can’t drink at 18.” Resonated with me.

Pick one. There shouldn’t be a law that says you can join the military at 17 and be issued a full auto M4, but you can’t as a civilian buy a semiautomatic rifle until you’re 21 - and you can’t buy beer until then either.

Pick one. This “probationary adult” between 18 and 21 needs to stop. For all kinds of reasons.

Legal adulthood should be uniform across the boards with respect to mentally competent Americans. Old enough to fight and die, old enough to buy beer - or a firearm.

Make it make sense.

In liberty-

Eddie Garcia

St Johnsbury, Vt.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.