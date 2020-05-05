1934 Tear Gas Game
To the Editor:
During the current absence of organized sporting events, another jog back in time to an earlier era in Scale City sports history is timely. A Thursday night Jan. 25, 1934 Company D National Guard basketball game had a rather exciting and unusual occurrence therein. The Associated Press account (as printed in The Boston Globe) follows:
“Several hundred persons in St. Johnsbury today [Fri. Jan. 26, 1934] went about their tasks, their eyes bearing unmistakable signs of weeping. In fact, they had been weeping. They wept copiously throughout the basket-ball game at the National Guard Armory last night and many were still lachrymose today. Their grief was due only in-directly to the basket-ball game. Fumes from a tear gas bomb which accidentally exploded in another room in the armory gradually inundated the hall.” (“St[.] Johnsbury Fans Weep Copiously at Basket-Ball Game,” The Boston Globe, Fri. Jan. 26, 1934, at p. 20).
One assumes that even with the accidental tear gas release that the evening did not go well for our Scale City Company D cagers, though no score was given for the game in the Associated Press accounts.
