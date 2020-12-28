1951 – Kiwanis Auction
To the Editor:
May 2021 will mark the 70th anniversary of the first annual Kiwanis Club Radio Auction held from 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM on Mon. May 7 and Tues. May 8, 1951 over the airwaves of WTWN (“1340 on your AM dial”) radio station in St. Johnsbury. The paper of record reported that “approximately $2,000 worth of new merchandise and services have been donated to the club for auctioning off on the ‘radio auction.’ They range from bags of horsefeed to a three-day vacation at a White Mountain resort […] All proceeds from the event will be used to carry on the charity work of Kiwanis throughout the local area.” (“Kiwanis ‘Radio Auction’ May 7,8 $2000 In Merchandise and Services Already Donated For Club’s Charity Work,” The Caledonian-Record, Thur. Apr. 12, 1951, at p. 1).
The opening night of the two-day Scale City radio auction brought in $624.15 on bids for the goods and services and the “Kiwanis Club wound up its radio auction Tuesday evening with an expected gross intake of slightly less than $1500 when all the merchandise and services auctioned off are finally paid for and claimed.” (“Radio Auction Proceeds $1500 Bids ran Very High Representing Three-fourths Of Listed Retail Value,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. May 9, 1951, at p. 1). The winning high bidders were directed to the Impey Insurance Agency to “claim their purchases.” (Ibid.)
The St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club was chartered on Nov. 17, 1930. The annual Kiwanis Auction would eventually migrate to broadcast over local Channel 2 – a representation of the breadth and depth of the Kiwanis Club philanthropic presence around St. Johnsbury over many years in Scale City. The club’s good work today remains focused on support of the operation of Kiwanis Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.