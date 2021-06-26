1952 – Double Champs
To the Editor:
Sunday afternoon Mar. 23, 1952 at Rutland Memorial Auditorium held the 1952 Vermont Catholic Youth Organization basketball championships. The St. Aloysius Catholic Church of St. Johnsbury “CYOers” took home two of the five state championships decided that afternoon in The Marble City.
The paper of record reported the good news: “Coach Ray Desilets’ [later ordained in June 1983 as Deacon Ray Desilets for the successor parish, St. John the Evangelist] St. Aloysius junior cagers defeated St. Stanislaus of West Rutland, 27-24, for the Class B title and Coach Frank Ryan’s senior [high school aged] hoopsters romped 49-22 over St. Patrick’s of Wallingford for the Senior Minor [city] crown.” (“St. Aloysius Double CYO Champs,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Mar. 24, 1952, at p. 5). Coach Desilets’ squad was led by the scoring punch of Bobby Gervais and Alan Farland along with a fine supporting cast of the Mayo brothers [Bernier and Michael], Arthur Barrett, Richard Henderson, Francis Clouatre, Alan Benoit, and Billy Bissonette. Coach Ryan’s seniors team that afternoon was led by Ernie Royer’s 15 points augmented by the 14 points tossed in by both Dave Frechette and Bob Pellerin. Dick McFarlin added five points and John Carroll another point to round out the St. Aloysius attack. Left guard Louis Bouffard also saw playing time in the championship game.
The late Coach Desilets was a pioneer in the coaching ranks of the nascent CYO basketball program. Under the direction of then St. Aloysius pastor, the Rev. Father Mark J. Harvey and the parochial vicar, the Rev. Father Charles Fitzpatrick, the Catholic Youth Organization basketball program was established at the parish in December 1950. (“St. Aloysius Parish Enters Hoop Team In Vt. CYO League,” The Caledonian-Record, Thur. Dec. 14, 1950, at p. 7). At the time, CYO basketball teams were operating in Catholic parishes around Vermont in “Gilman, Newport, Hardwick, Barre, Burlington, Brandon, Rutland, Northfield, [and] St. Albans.” (Ibid.)
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
