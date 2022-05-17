1952 – SJA Track Championship

In the year in which many Americans went to the polls “liking Ike,” in Scale City, the 1952 Vermont state interscholastic championship St. Johnsbury Academy spring track and field and fall football teams were likewise well-liked, well-supported state championship winners guided by the Academy head coach in both sports, the late Norman Rand. This letter will review the success of the 1952 Green & White state championship track and field team.
Dispatching opponents during the regular dual meet season, the Academy thinclads easily won the Northern District title on Saturday May 31, 1952 at the U.V.M. Centennial Field in Burlington. Caledonian-Record sports editor Jack Dunne reported that in rolling up the 90 team points for the win, “The Academy’s ‘Big Four’ – Dick Willey, Leonard Gero, Dav[id] Caplan and Donald Grady – each won two events, while Bob Dana, Bob Pellerin and Steve Gilman came through in their specialties to dominate the competitions.” (“Academy Wins Northern District Meet,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. June 2, 1952, at p. 5). The state meet, held the following Saturday (June 7, 1952) at the Middlebury College track and field complex, was no different in outcome as the Academy rolled up 62 ¾ team points to easily take the state title in the twelve school roster of competitors (“Academy 1952 Vermont Track Champions,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. June 9, 1952, at p. 5; “St. Johnsbury Takes 9 of 13 1st Places in State Track Sweep; [Burlington High School] Was Third,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. June 9, 1952, at p. 14). The state meet laurel winners for the Academy that day were: David Caplan (100 yard dash); Donald Grady (880 yard dash and one mile run); Leonard Gero (low hurdles and long jump); Bob Dana (high jump); Bob Pellerin (shot put (setting a new state record of 49 feet, 7 ½ inches)); Steve Gilman (discus); and Dick Willey (javelin).
A stroll down Hilltoppers sports memory lane from seventy years ago that profiled an Academy Vermont state championship track and field team that showcased a formidable array of talented Green & White athletes assembled and mentored by Coach Rand - himself a star running back and javelin thrower during his Dartmouth College career.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.