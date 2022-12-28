1953 – Winter Carnival

The overnight rain that fell on St. Johnsbury on Friday February 20 into Saturday February 21, 1953 “washed out the [Saturday] ski activities and ruined the snow sculpture [competition]” of the annual St. Johnsbury Academy Winter Carnival (“King Bruce McGregor [and Queen Carolyn Naatz Look] A Bit Worried Over The Problems Of The Realm,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Feb. 28, 1953, at p. 8). Nonetheless, an intramural hockey game, skating races, figure skating competitions, skating crate jumping, and a dramatic production of Dear Ruth in Fuller Hall went on as scheduled for the Friday events. The indoor Saturday night Sno-Ball dance also evaded the unfortunate arrival of the winter rain that fell upon but did not dampen the Green & White pep of the Academy students.
At the Summer Street School rink on Friday afternoon, the school class hockey championship was the athletic highlight of day as “Richard Turner blasted the puck into the net to give the Seniors a 1-0 victory over the Juniors.” (“Rain Washes Out Skiing Events In Academy Carnival Seniors Hockey Champions Skating Competitions Draw Large and Talented Field,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Feb. 21, 1953, at p.1). The “skating competitions drew a large number of entries and the events saw some of the best skating in the history of the Academy’s [W]inter [C]arnival.” (Ibid.) Richard Turner duplicated his hockey heroics by taking the crate barrier jumping laurel wreath with a winning distance of 11 feet.
Before a “near capacity house” at Fuller Hall, the Academy thespians trod the boards in their Friday night production of the 1944 Broadway comedy play (and 1947 movie) “Dear Ruth” - starring sophomore Phyllis McKee as Ruth and senior Bruce McGregor as Lt. William Seawright. (“‘Dear Ruth’ Played To Carnival Crowd,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Feb. 21, 1953, at p.1). SJA faculty member Donald H. Baker directed the play.
Some 70 years ago, a reminder of the enduring nature of the St. Johnsbury Academy Winter Carnival even as some classic outdoor skiing and skating events on the carnival agenda fell by the wayside over time.
