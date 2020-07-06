1955 – Rita L. Bole
To the Editor:
Sixty-five years ago, on Aug. 1, 1955, Miss Rita L. Bole retired as the first president of the then Lyndon Teachers College (an office she had held since 1947) following her first association in 1927 as principal of the predecessor institution of higher learning, Lyndon Normal (Teaching) School. The newspaper article regarding Bole’s retirement noted that “[p]rior to becoming the principal of Lyndon Normal in 1927, she taught in Hardwick and Swanton […] Since she became associated with Lyndon she has seen the student body expand from 45 students in 1927 to 131 this year.” (“Miss Rita L. Bole To Retire From Vt. College,” The Newport Daily Express, Tue. July 5, 1955, at p. 8).
Born on June 12, 1895 in Bangor, Me., Rita Bole was raised in East Hardwick, Vt. and went on to graduate from St. Johnsbury Academy (Class of 1913), Lyndon Normal School (Class of 1916), Middlebury College (Class of 1921), and Columbia University Teachers College (Class of 1936).
In 1947, under the aegis of the Vermont State Board of Education, the official institution name changed from Lyndon Normal School to Lyndon Teachers College. Additionally, Bole was named first president of LTC (“Lyndon Teachers College Is Given Official Name Increased Budget Approved; Miss Rita Bole Named First President – Macnair Is Dean,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. July 18, 1947, at p. 1). In the 1960s, Lyndon Teachers College/Lyndon State College honored the retired Bole in two significant ways: 1) In spring 1962, the Lyndon Teachers College Alumni Association honored Bole for “outstanding service […] her ‘spirit and sincere devotion to duty’, which characterized her work while an instructor and president at Lyndon from 1927-1955. Her career was devoted to developing Lyndon Normal into the present Lyndon Teachers College.” (“Lyndon Teachers’ Alumni Honor [Graduates],” The Newport Daily Express, Wed. June 6, 1962, at p. 2); and 2) Lyndon State College instituted a later Rita L. Bole commencement award for a man or woman graduate noted for outstanding academic achievement.
