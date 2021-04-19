1956 – Play Ball!
To the Editor:
The fifth season of St. Johnsbury Little League Baseball stepped off in grand style on Sunday May 13, 1956 (Mother’s Day) at Legion Field as about 1,000 fans watched the two Opening Day games (“Nearly 1,000 At Little League Openers Chicken Barbecue Attracts 520 Persons; Red Sox And Giants Opening Day Victors,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. May 14, 1956, at p. 4). The picnic luncheon sponsored by the Little League Mother’s Club held “golden brown barbecued chickens […] masterfully prepared by Gerald Morse of Groton, while the mothers of Little Leaguers loaded the plates with cole slaw, potato chips, rolls and butter, ice cream and either milk or soft drinks.” (Ibid.) Included in the festivities were the VFW Color Guard team and appearances by the St. Johnsbury Academy band and the Majorettes “under the direction of J. Leo Messier.” (Ibid.)
In the first game of the Little League twin bill, the Red Sox got to Yankees pitcher Bobby Tisdale early and often whereas Sox pitcher Brent Beck (SJA Class of 1962) held the Yankees in check in the Red Sox 8-3 win. In the nightcap, the Giants outpaced the Dodgers 10-2, despite Dodgers first baseman and future St. Johnsbury Academy student-athlete standout, Dr. Larry Rapagnani (SJA Class of 1962), going 2 for 3 with a run scoring double in the top of the second inning.
Ongoing since the inaugural 1952 season, St. Johnsbury Little League Baseball has provided generations of Scale City youth with enduring memories of playing the great sport of “chess on the diamond” - also known as America’s National Pastime.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.