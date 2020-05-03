1957 Flu in St. J.
To the Editor:
As a result of the global 1957-58 influenza A virus subtype H2N2 pandemic (aka the Asian flu pandemic), the traditional St. Johnsbury Academy – Lyndon Institute football game was scuttled from the originally scheduled contest date of Sat. Oct. 26, 1957. The Rutland Herald reported that “St. Johnsbury Academy closed today [Wed. Oct. 23, 1957] after a flu-type illness forced nearly one-third of the students to remain at home […] Absenteeism in the public graded schools rose to 12 percent today.” (“St. Johnsbury Academy Closed by Flu-Type Illness,” The Rutland Daily Herald, Thur. Oct. 24, 1957 at p. 6).
The first officially confirmed case of the Asian flu by the Vermont State Laboratory was that of a Middlebury individual in early October and a news report indicated that “flu cases were reaching a peak in Middlebury College.” (“First Asian Flu Case Definitely Found in State,” The Burlington Free Press, Thur. Oct. 10, 1957 at p. 1). Cases of Asian flu continued throughout October and November 1957 in Vermont and sporadically throughout the winter/spring of 1957-58 with a second wave of Vermont flu outbreaks in Wilmington (“Wilmington Has 38 More Cases of Flu,” The Burlington Free Press, Sat. Mar. 15, 1958, at p. 11) and in Richford (“Richford’s Second Asian Flu Epidemic Infects 150 People,” The Burlington Free Press, Fri. Apr. 4, 1958, at p. 5)
As to the rescheduled annual Scale City athletic tilt, Coach Jim Burlingame’s St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers prevailed over Coach Al Forrest’s Lyndon Institute Maroon & White footballers, 20-6, in the 53rd renewal of “The Game,” played on Sat. Nov. 9, 1957 at Fairbanks Field (“St. Johnsbury Academy Topples Lyndon Club, 20-6; Sixth Straight Win for Coach Burlingame’s 11,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. Nov. 11, 1957, at p. 12).
