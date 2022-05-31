1962 - Watson Gift

One of the great gifts to St. Johnsbury Academy in school history was the one million dollar benefaction from the estate of John Henry Watson, Jr. to his secondary school alma mater. The United Opinion newspaper of Bradford, Vt. noted that the late Watson “was disclosed this week to have been the donor, under his will, of $1,000,000 to St. Johnsbury Academy.” (“Bradford Native Leaves Million To St. Johnsbury Academy,” The United Opinion (Bradford, Vt.), Fri. Sept. 21, 1962, at p. 1).
Watson, born in Bradford, Vt. on Sept. 1, 1883, was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy (Class of 1900), Dartmouth College (Class of 1904), and Harvard Law School (Class of 1907). Watson practiced law for over fifty years in the Cleveland law firm of M.B. & H.H. Johnson and “he served on the boards of a number of companies including the Studebaker-Packer Corp. and the Corrigan[-][McKinney] Steel [C]ompany of which he had been president.” (Ibid.)
Watson, a son of John H. Watson, the Chief Justice of the Vermont Supreme Court, left an estate of approximately seven million dollars. His will stipulated gifts to Shaker Heights neighbors and former employees along with bequests to Cleveland Health Museum, the Academy, Dartmouth College, and Harvard Law School. (“Cleveland Man Makes Bequest To St. Johnsbury Academy,” The Burlington Free Press, Wed. Mar. 27, 1963, at p. 2).
John H. Watson, Jr. died on Aug. 17, 1962 in Shaker Heights (age 78) and his remains are interred at Green Mountain Cemetery in Montpelier. Watson’s magnificent posthumous gift is a good reminder sixty years later of the sustained, devoted generosity of Academy alumni over the many years to the support of the excellence in educational mission of the school on the hill.
