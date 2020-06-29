1962 – NDS Dedication
To the Editor:
At 1PM on Mon. Nov. 21, 1960 on Maple Street in St. Johnsbury, ground was broken by the clergy of Notre Dame des Victoires parish for the planned $300,000 Notre Dame parish elementary school. The pastor emeritus of Notre Dame, Monsignor Joseph A. Dame, turned the symbolic first shovel of dirt before the assemblage of parishioners, parochial school children, the Sisters of Providence, and the Congregation of Notre Dame Sisters. The description of the announced building, as reported in the diocesan newspaper, read as follows: “The new building, which will be limited to the eight elementary grades, will included 12 classrooms, a large gymnasium, a kitchen, principal’s office, health room and storage facilities.” (“Breaks Ground For Notre Dame School,” The Vermont Catholic Tribune, Fri. Dec. 2, 1960, at p. 1).
Construction ensued and the approximately 294 parochial school children began their studies at the new Notre Dame School in fall 1961. The formal dedication ceremony of the school occurred on Sunday afternoon Feb. 25, 1962 with a crowd of 800 people in attendance including Bishop Robert F. Joyce of Burlington; the clergy of Notre Dame and St. Aloysius parishes; Elwin H. Twombly, headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy; St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Theodore Sargent; and Dr. Howard J. Farmer, President of the Board of Trustees of St. Johnsbury Academy.
NDS would undergo a later 1960s name change to Catholic Central School (the school closed in spring 1971). Operation as a Catholic elementary school resumed in fall 1998 as Good Shepherd Catholic School.
