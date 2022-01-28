1972 – Play Ball

The twenty-first season of St. Johnsbury Little League Baseball stepped off on Saturday May 13, 1972 at Legion Field. The paper of record takes over: “The St. Johnsbury Little League Program officially opened its 1972 season Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. St. Johnsbury VFW [P]ost 793 brought the colors on the field and along with the aid of four ball players raised the flag. Paul Poulos, last year’s Little League President, threw out the first ball.” (“Red Sox and Tigers Take LL Openers,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. May 15, 1972).
In the first game of the twin bill, the Tigers (coached by George Wollrath) hammered the Giants, 10-3. Mike Cutting, on nine strikeouts, took the win on the hill for the Tigers. The Tigers “bunched all their runs in the second and third inning[s]. In the second frame the Tigers sent 11 men to the plate and came up with six runs on three hits. In the third inning the Tigers sent nine men to the plate and scored four runs on one hit.” (Ibid.) Joining in that run scoring parade were left fielder Dennis Lumbra, second baseman Everett Dopp, pitcher Mike Cutting, catcher Paul Rachlin, first baseman Mark Desrochers, shortstop Chris Ryan, and third baseman Rick Poulos.
In the nightcap, ace Brian Beddie “tossed a nifty two-hitter for the Red Sox in the second game as the Sox posted a slim 4-3 win over the Yankees.” (Ibid.) Though only giving up four hits, Yankees starting pitcher Greg Carroll took the loss on that long ago Opening Day.
Though fifty years distant from that 1972 Little League baseball season, the great memories of St. Johnsbury Little League Baseball endure. Seventy years later, a tip of the cap should go to those early benefactors of St. J. Little League including, but not limited to, Dr. William H. Robinson, Sam Handy, Dutch Leonard, Edwin Burrows, Jack Dineen, John Shields, and Charles Bailey. All of whom along with the players, parents, managers, coaches, umpires, statisticians, and volunteer grounds crew built the initial successful structure of the Scale City Little League program which began in spring 1952.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.