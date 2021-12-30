1972 – SJA Champs
To the Editor:
Fifty years ago, following a disappointing 1971 outdoor track and field season, the late St. Johnsbury Academy Coach Ray Frey’s Hilltoppers “zebra stripers,” led by Bruce Greenwood and Jacob Allen, roared back to the team winner’s circle on Sat. June 3, 1972 at Buck Hard Field on the campus of Burlington High School. The Free Press reporter noted that “Frey has been this route eight times in the past 13 years with one runner-up in 1967. The state championship [outdoor track & field] trophy has gone to the Hilltopper trophy case in 1961, ’62, ’65, ’66, ’68, ’69, ’70, and Saturday afternoon’s victory was perhaps his nicest.” (“Greenwood, Allen Gather 30 Points as Hilltoppers Take 8th Title in 13 years,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. June 5, 1972, at p. 18).
Greenwood took first place ribbons in the low hurdles (20.3 seconds); the long jump (21 feet); and the triple jump (43 feet, 10 ¾ inches). Allen (a senior transfer to SJA from Peacham Academy following the June 1971 closure of the latter school) sprinted to the top spots in the 100 yard dash (10.3 seconds) and the 220 yard dash (22.7 seconds) as well as anchoring the Hilltoppers’ winning 880 yard relay team (1 minute 33.7 seconds). Between the two, Bruce Greenwood and Jacob Allen racked up thirty of the Academy’s total thirty-nine team points that afternoon in The Queen City. The Burlington Seahorses finished second with 33 points and Lyndon Institute and Springfield tied for third place with 24 points.
Following the 1972 state championship, Coach Frey and the Hilltoppers thinclads experienced some drought years in the program until the next Vermont schoolboy outdoor track & field state titles were garnered by the multi-talented Academy student athletes on the 1977 and 1978 Green & White state championship teams.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.