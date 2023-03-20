1973 SJA Twilight Relays

On Monday May 7, 1973, the old cinder track at Fairbanks Field on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus was the setting for Coach “Ray Frey’s ‘Medal Meet,’ the seventh annual St. Johnsbury Twilight Relays […][which] will begin here this afternoon with [18] teams, including [three] from out of state, slated to try to better records in nine relay races.” (“St. Johnsbury Relays Set Tonight at 5:15,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. May 7, 1973, at p. 19). The Twilight Relays, the 1967 brainchild of the late, legendary Academy track & field dean and Vermont Sport Hall of Fame inductee Coach Raymond G. Frey, included the 440, distance medley, freshman sprint medley, two-mile, girls’ medley, 880, 400 shuttle, mile, and sprint medley relays. The eighteen teams that competed during that late afternoon-early evening relay carnival included: Glens Falls (N.Y.) High School, Hanover (N.H.) High School, Berlin (N.H.) High School, along with Vermont high schools St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, North Country, Montpelier, Springfield, Rutland, Essex, South Burlington, Burlington, BFA-St. Albans, Spaulding, Oxbow, Lake Region, Hartford, and Middlebury. (“At St. Johnsbury [NCUHS] Falcons Set 2 Marks in Relays,” The Burlington Free Press, Tues. May 8, 1973, at p. 27).
The North Country Union High School quartets set meet records in winning both the 440 and 400 yard shuttle relays. St. Johnsbury Academy took gold in the mile relay (run by Norm Smith, Caron Casteel, Rick Wilkins, and Peter Stanton) and in the freshman sprint medley relay (legs of 440/220/220/880 yards) (Russ Desilets, Mark Wilkins, Peter Downs, and Caron Casteel handling the baton) in a time of 4.04 minutes. Fifty years ago, a fondly recalled track and field event that once was a staple of the annual St. Johnsbury Academy spring outdoor track & field schedule during the celebrated Coach Frey era.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.