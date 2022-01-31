1975 – Sidewalk Sale

The longtime summer event in St. Johnsbury, The Sidewalk Sale Days, recalls many long gone stores on the Scale City commercial scene of yesteryear. The 16th annual edition of the sale kicked off on Thursday July 31, 1975 (“St. Johnsbury’s 16th Annual Sidewalk Sale,” The Times Argus, Wed. July 30, 1975, at p. 8) and continued on Friday August 1, Saturday August 2, and Monday August 4, 1975.
The roster of participating stores included Sears Roebuck & Co., W.T. Grant Co., Hovey’s Shops, Center’s, Capitol Stationers, Caplan’s Army Store, Dave’s Western Auto, Ellis Paint & Wallpaper, Peck Hardware, Sound Ideas, Nate’s Inc., Vivi & Wendi, O. Dean Hale, Nolin’s Shoe Store, The Jeanette Shop, St. Johnsbury Sewing Center, Dean’s Shoe Store, and The Store of Good News.
The Sidewalk Sale Days regularly brought throngs of customers from Canada, Vermont, and New Hampshire (and other far flung states) into St. Johnsbury each late July – an influx of out-of-town (and in-town) shoppers looking for the quality and reduced prices of the merchandise offered. The Scale City sidewalks were indeed jam-packed with shoppers over the four sale days each mid-summer.
A fondly recalled event along Main Street, Eastern Avenue, and Railroad Street for many summers back in the day.
