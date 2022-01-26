1976 – Museum Annex

On Friday July 30, 1976, a $77,500 real estate transaction occurred in St. Johnsbury whereby the former Notre Dame des Victoires rectory was sold to the Trustees of The Fairbanks Museum. The Burlington Free Press report noted that the “deed to the historic ecclesiastical building has been signed by officials of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington and was conveyed to Dr. Frederick Silloway, museum board president, by the Rev. Peter Rousseau, rector of St. John’s Church, St. Johnsbury.” (“Fairbanks Museum Buys St. Johnsbury Rectory,” The Burlington Free Press, Sun. Aug. 1, 1976, at p. 16).
The need for additional exhibit space prompted the purchase. The article also indicated that “Silloway said that because this expansion was the last major project of the museum’s late director, Frederick Mold, the board has decided the new purchase will be called the Fred Mold Building.” (Ibid.)
The Fred Mold Building was formally dedicated on Sunday October 24, 1976. The news account stated that “The Fred Mold Building, a major new addition to the Fairbanks Museum, was dedicated Sunday. Mold, who died [on March 6, 1975], was director of the Museum from 1948 until his death. During that time, he became one of the most highly esteemed men in the Northeast Kingdom.” (“Fred Mold Building Addition Is Dedicated At Fairbanks Museum,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. Oct. 25, 1976, at p. 13).
The former rectory building until the 1966 church fire sat “a block behind the original Fairbanks Museum building on a lot which can be reached either by Prospect Street or Charles Street, offers a panoramic view of the lower portions of the business and residential districts of town along the Passumpsic River.” (Ibid., at p. 19) As to the actual ceremony that Sunday afternoon, there was an “invocation by the Rev. Peter Rousseau of St. John’s [p]arish, brief remarks were made by Dr. Frederick Silloway […] Next, the Rotary Club of St. Johnsbury presented a portrait of Mold, photographed by Jenks Studio. The portrait has been placed in the hallway at the entrance to the building.” (Ibid.) Then University of Vermont president Dr. Lattie Coor also offered brief remarks.
An important event in Scale City history from 46 years ago that honored the longtime Museum director and founder of the famed Fairbanks Museum junior curator program, Fred Mold.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.