1980’s Lyndonville Holiday Trees

Nineteen members of the Lyndonville Jaycees supported making the town Depot Street light poles adorned with live Christmas trees. You could see members climbing ladders and then erected the live trees on both sides of the poles. The members fundraiser for trees was a tree sale of maples, gray birch, cedar, spruce, balsams, pines, white ash and shade bushes.
Thank you to all these past members who started a tradition and to see how all your leadership qualities have contributed so much to the community within the last 43 years. Peter Aubin, Ken Mason, Dick Durocher,Clay Bailey, Larry Kirchoff, John Tessier, Peter Hopkins, Dave Lussier, Bud Fichera, Harland Brill, Tom Williamson, Bruce Appleby, Gordon Mills, Bill Peters, Bob Toombs, Chuck Corliss.
Acknowledgements to non-members also goes to Paul Aubin for the crown and Raymond Russell and Hazen Russell for the creche scene.
