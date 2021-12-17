2022 Littleton River Cleanup
To the Editor:
My name is Schuyler Sweet, and I am the President of the Ammonoosuc Chapter of Trout Unlimited. As many of you know, conservation and protection of our waterways is a big part of our mission at Trout Unlimited. Our local Chapter is involved in several important projects and we’re always looking for additional volunteers.
In May of 2022 we will be holding the first Ammonoosuc River Clean-up Day in Littleton. We’re partnering with Casella Waste Systems as a corporate partner with experience running river clean-up events and other community partnerships in areas they serve around New England. We’re also pleased to have Schilling Beer Company, Littleton Parks & Recreation and other local community partners as part of this important event.
This community centered event will be based along the Ammonoosuc River in downtown Littleton and will be a great way for participants to learn more about Trout Unlimited, get involved in community and help to keep the beautiful Ammonoosuc River clean.
Watch for more information and learn about Trout Unlimited and our ongoing projects at our website (ammotu.org) and stay tuned for more information about our work right here in the North Country.
Schuyler Sweet
Littleton, N. H.
