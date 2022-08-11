25th Anniversary Colebrook Incident

On August 19, 1997, a mass shooting in the town of Colebrook, NH, took the lives of four persons. The gunman responsible for the deaths was later killed in Brunswick Springs, Vt. Four law enforcement officers received bullet wounds while attempting to bring this incident to an end. These were the visible wounds, and in every case, were wounds that healed with the passage of time. In this instance, and in every mass shooting before and since, there is also the grief and anguish experienced by the families and co-workers of those who perished. Most of us find it difficult to imagine someone’s motivation in the taking of another humans’ life. For those who experienced a personal loss on that tragic day, August 19th will always be a day marked forever on their calendars of life. For those of us who responded in our capacity as law enforcers, and for those who serve in that role presently, it falls to us to honor the sacrifices made that day with a continued willingness to serve and protect.
