44 Employees in the Chancellors’ Office
To the Editor:
It would seem as though we had won the battle to keep our college libraries safe. But have we really? This issue is to be revisited in three years while the libraries are ‘streamlined’ in the interim. We have not forgotten that a mere three years ago we were fighting against Jeb Spaulding’s plan to close campuses of our beloved college entirely. I reiterate the points that I have expressed before. We completely comprehend that changes need to be made to keep the university financially viable. However, we take umbrage with the way the administration has thus far gone about making those changes. Bottom-up changes are seldom successful and as a general rule more harmful than beneficial to those they seek to help.
Why are you not looking at the administrational level? If you do the research two of the country’s largest and most successful universities do not have separate Chancellor’s offices such as we do. I speak of the University of Michigan and the University of California (which is patterned after that of Michigan). The University of Michigan does not have a Chancellor at all. It uses as part of its program a rotating system of professors who take on the day-to-day administrative duties. What an incredible way to save money, be more efficient, and stay more informed about what is truly needed for the academic community! Surely if a university the size of Michigan can do this, our small Vermont University can.
Our university has 44 employees in the Chancellors’ office-44. Are they all so essential that none of these administrative positions can be eliminated to save even a portion of the funds we have been tasked with? Is there no possibility of rehousing any of these offices in any of the empty spaces on our campuses thus saving money and giving new life to our schools? Why are we not involving our townships where these campuses are housed in finding solutions instead of people who do not even live in these towns (one of the employees of the Chancellor’s office lives in Massachusetts)? You are so quick to threaten the very livelihoods and communities of those surrounding these campuses without even asking the people involved for their voices.
We have so many intelligent and talented individuals on these campuses-that is why we recruited them in the first place after all. Not to mention the incredible wealth of brilliant and capable people in our surrounding areas that could offer so much if only they were consulted. I assure you they are eager and willing to help you find solutions, you need only ask. We here in Vermont work together especially in tough times to make things work. Our colleges are our homes away from home. Let us help, we have so much to offer. You would be surprised how much easier things can be when you work with us instead of against us.
Governor Scott, you are not blameless in this. As our Governor and the one in charge of appointing at least part of the Board of Trustees, you bear responsibility for this debacle too. In your refusal to ‘micromanage’ you deserted those you swore to serve when you were elected. Rest assured that my vote and those who have watched your actions throughout this will reflect our feelings about your abandonment come November 2024. I will be active in using my voice as a registered voter to see to it that this issue is not forgotten come election time.
Adrianne Hutchin
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
