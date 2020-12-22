4x4’s in St. J.
To the Editor:
If St. J. looked at the results from Newport about allowing registered UtV’s and ATV’s on town roads and downtown can you imagine the money it would bring into the town business’s in town, instead of being a closed upped town that only hoards drunken and drugged people at the Fairbank motel. It would be nice to see respectable people in town rather than the people we would rather not see. Please, if anyone knows how to start a petition to allow 4x4’s in town, can you please put it out there so we all know where to start.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury Vt.
