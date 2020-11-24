50 Years of Being Thankful

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
OK, this is your first thanksgiving since graduating. This is my 51st since I graduated. I hope I can present here few valuable thoughts for you, and that my classmates have a few more in future letters.
I hope you are thankful for your school experience and this community. Does it seem like you have enjoyed a gift…a privilege? Other privileges that you may (or may not) have enjoyed include: supportive parents, good nourishment at home, financial stability…you get the idea. For your next 50 years, you will hopefully recognize how many privileges you have {and will have} enjoyed.
