99.9% Certitude
To the Editor:
In his Letter to the Editor of November 11th, JT Dodge tries to discredit Rep. Scott Campbell’s commentary on the climate crisis by stating that the science does not support Rep. Campbell’s standpoint.
However, Mr. Dodge is absolutely wrong.
It is easy to cherry-pick a couple of items taken out of context to give the illusion that climate science is not yet settled, however recent research proves that global heating is real and that burning fossil fuel is the cause.
A recent study by Cornell University showed that 99.9% of nearly 90,000 peer-reviewed climate studies agree that the climate crisis is caused by humans. This is up from 97% of peer-reviewed studies published between 1991 and 2012.
National security agencies reported that the climate crisis is having a negative impact on our country’s security and deemed it a “threat multiplier.” These agency came their conclusion using evidence-based decision guided by the best available science and data.
The recent IPCC report showed that climate science is more certain than ever that human activity is causing global heating. Over 800 scientist worldwide contributed to this IPCC report.
It is Human nature to deny the existence of anything that overwhelms us or to put distance between it and ourselves. So it is natural to believe that the climate crisis not only affects those who live halfway round the world or that it will only affect people in the future.
However, UVM just released its most comprehensive study of the climate crisis and concludes that global heating is already affecting Vermont. The fact that global heating is already reshaping life here in Vermont concerns me as someone who loves Vermont and our way of life.
The words of the English poet W. H. Auden seem appropriate to those who cling to the 0.1% of climate research supporting them while ignoring the 99.9% that kills their illusion.
“We would rather be ruined than changed,
We would rather die in our dread
Than climb the cross of the moment
And let our illusions die.”
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
