A Better America
To the Editor:
I was trying to wrap my mind around a previous LTE of a person who materially negated the existence of racism in this country. Then the Record printed their Editorial Comment on 11/19 and thought – good job, I don’t need to address this person’s letter, but I do. No I do not feel responsible for the history of white behavior, but I feel the shame of it. My family is a recent addition [back only 2 generations on my dad’s side] My mom was Jewish and my father of Italian Catholic heritage, so our family are definitely not welcomed by the KKK. While not a WASP, I am still a white woman and have an edge.
Back to the LTE, I don’t doubt the person’s hard work or accomplishments. But I find that in the face of documented inequities, this person failure to acknowledge that their reality is NOT a universal reality for ALL Americans is hard to accept. White privilege is not a slam, it is a reality in most first nations around the world. It is that failure to acknowledge the inequities keeps us from moving forward to a “more perfect union.”
I am a white woman who fully acknowledges history. I cannot change it BUT I can choose support changes that will even out the playing field now and into the future. My accomplishments were hard won, but I realize I did have an edge. I have a mortgage and live where I choose, not where Red Lining would have me live. I vividly remember watching a program that illustrated flaws in our system. The case of a black single mom with a college degree [and college debt] trying to buy a home. The mortgage would have been cheaper than her current rent but her application was denied because of her level of student debt. Really? This is not uncommon.
