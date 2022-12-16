A Bit About Paul Whelan

I read with interest Donald Moskowitz’s case-pleading for Paul Whelan that appeared on the Letters page December 16. But former LT Moskowitz omits some relevant details.
Moskowitz says, ” Whelan was a Marine who was willing to fight and die to defend our country.”
What Donald doesn’t point out is that Whelan received a bad conduct discharge from the USMC. The only more severe penalty the military can impose on discharge is a dishonorable, which generally is delayed until the individual in question completes an assigned posting to Fort Leavenworth. Whelan received this sentence for, in part, attempted larceny, false statements, writing hot checks, fraudulently using another person’s SSN, and dereliction of duty. I figure he might have been doing some sort of penance by engaging in intelligence work for us. Yeah, yeah, I know, but charges of espionage are always called “baseless.”
But at least Whelan isn’t a black lesbian basketball player who took a knee, which makes Britney Griner a more horrible person than a criminal such as Whelan - in the eyes of someone like Donald. (Moskowitz, not that other Donald.)
Whelan broke an oath. Griner took no oath to break. That, to me, settles that.
