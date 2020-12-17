A Bit “over the top”

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In response to recent letter to editor from Bill Coleman.
If I were to illustrate evidence of hate speech, Mr. Coleman’s letter would be the only example needed.
If we look back to 2016 and the day after Trump won the Presidency, the Democrats initiated an impeachment inquiry. Claiming from day one that Trump was an illegitimate President and this followed him through to the 2020 election. The impeachment inquiry was all based on “Russian” collusion against Trump and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. This inquiry, led by Robert Meuller and his staff of 18 attorneys over a 2 year period at a cost to taxpayers over $40 million resulting in NO evidence of collusion was found. Unfortunately, many Democrats, including Mr. Coleman have not accepted the results, particularly addressing President Trump as a KGB agent. President Trump has many faults, but a Russian agent is not one of them.
