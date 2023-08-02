Johnny Cash sang about a no-good lout who named his newly born son Sue and then deserted the child and its mother. Sue, growing up mercilessly teased for his name, had to ‘fight his whole life through’ and finally as a young man he caught up with his dad, the ‘dirty, mangy dog that named him Sue’. After a brawl and before Sue is about to kill his snake of a dad, Dad speaks up ‘…the world is rough and if a man’s gonna make it, he’s got to be tough…it’s that name that made you strong…’. Long story short, they stop fighting and Sue comes away with ‘…a different point of view’.
‘A Boy named Sue’ isn’t really about fighting though, a bit ahead of its time, it’s really about coming to terms with yourself and the social stigma of apparent gender bending in one form or another.
Another song that hits a similar note, but not as poetically as ‘A Boy Named Sue’, is ‘Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?’ by the 60’s garage band, The Barbarians, from Cape Cod. They sang ‘…with your long blond hair you look like a girl…you may be a boy, hey, you look like a girl…’ in this breakthrough hit. It was so popular that some music producers were comparing The Barbarians to the Rolling Stones. A long-haired Bob Seger, in his song ‘Turn the Page’ sings about life on the road as a Rock star and walking into a truck stop and ‘…feeling the eyes upon you…all the same old cliches, is it a woman, is it a man?’. Even a long-haired Charlie Daniels tells a story in his song ‘Uneasy Rider’ of the trouble he had when his tire goes flat near a redneck bar in Mississippi.
Seems to me that gender stigma has been fodder for some great songs by some All-American men. In my opinion, their songwriting helps us all get along. Johnny Cash knew this, as does anyone who is has spent any time on the road knows this. There are a lot of different people out there. I learned this a long time ago when I walked unaware into a gay bar in the early afternoon around the corner from a venue in Indianapolis while I was on tour with the NY Metropolitan Opera (I was a truck driver). The funny thing was, as the gay guy swished up to my table to take my order, I noticed the bar TV’s had the Indiana Hoosiers with Larry Bird versus UCLA with Magic Johnson for the national basketball championship. There were four short-haired women with sport coats sitting at this Indiana bar whooping and hollering every time UCLA scored, and all the gay men and staff screamed and high-fived whenever Indiana scored. I soon came to believe from the good natured but cutting partisan vocalizations the the women were lesbian nuns! I definitely came away from that bar with a different point of view.
