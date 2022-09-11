A Bus Service or Uber; Consolidation Sucks!
To the Editor:
The opponents of school consolidation including myself knew it would take a few years for the negative consequences of this huge change to our rural communities and our local schools to show up.
For two years my son has received AM & PM bus service to attend Newark Street School, as he started kindergarten in 2020 amid the height of the covid pandemic. My son started 2nd grade this year. He will need 6 more years of AM & PM bussing to attend Newark Street School until he graduates the eighth grade. Last year my son rode the bus much less because of the covid guidelines. The windows on the bus had to be open no matter the temperature outside. With one of the longest bus rides my son said, “It is freezing on the bus.”
We live near Center Pond well within the town’s borders. I waited for the bus on the first day of school. It never came. I checked the KESD website, and my son was removed from AM pick up, but he was scheduled for afternoon drop off Monday to Friday.
The principal of Newark Street School told me this was issue between myself and Butler’s Bus Service based out of Manchester, NH with hubs in Lyndon, the North Country of NH and all over the NEK. It turns out Butler’s Bus Service doesn’t want to drive out this far into Newark in the AM, because the driver does not want to. Is this a bus service for kids or Uber who can choose who they want to pick up or not?
I am sad to learn our local school tax funding is feeding a corporation in Manchester, NH far from the NEK. I wonder what an investigation into how much money came from Manchester during the campaign to promote school consolidation and the formation of the KESD would turn up.
There are numerous stops for the 2 Newark Street School busses that are outside Newark’s borders that service school choice students. We live well within Newark’s town lines.
Before there was a KESD, Newark Street School had it’s own busses with independently hired bus drivers. Children and families within the town had priority for bus service over school choice students or students who live outside the town borders.
In the 28 years since 1994 when my younger sister started attending Newark Street School there has been a bus stop at our address or my father’s address next door for 17 of those years.There is a road sign 150 yards from our home that reads, “School Bus Stop Ahead,” indicating a stop at our home.
Jen Botzojourns and the KESD can keep hiring Administrative Assistant’s Assistants and Secretarie’s Secretaries, but children and families in the outskirts of our rural communities continue to suffer and pay tithings to the castle on the hill and an out of state corporation. On the days Butler’s Bus Service and the Kingdom East School District feel like bringing my son home from school should I teach my son to tip his Uber driver or say Thank You to his bus driver?
Sincerely,
Ryan Millet
Newark Street School parent.
Newark, Vt.
