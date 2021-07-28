A Captive Audience
To the Editor:
The term “smoke-filled room” refers to a political gathering of powerful cigar-smoking men meeting privately to make decisions without regard for the will of the larger group. The term often refers to secret deal making at political conventions because it was first used by Raymond Clapper of United Press reporting on the nomination Warren G. Harding. At the deadlocked 1920 Republican National Convention, a select group of Republican power-brokers selected Harding as a compromise candidate in a private meeting at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago.
Modern technology has allowed power-brokers to secretly meet without being in the same room. At the same time, that technology lifts the smoke when these meeting are leaked to the public.
The latest revelation comes from two senior lobbyists from Exxon Mobil who thought that they were talking to recruitment consultants looking to hire a DC lobbyist for a major client. In actuality, they were talking to Unearthed, the investigation arm of Greenpeace UK, posing as recruiters.
Keith McCoy, Exxon Mobil’s senior director of federal relations and Dan Easley, who formerly worked as an executive branch and regulatory team lead for federal relations, revealed a great deal about Exxon Mobil’s nefarious dealing to prevent regulations and spread disinformation about how greenhouse gas (GHG) is responsible for the climate crisis.
It was the first time that an fossil fuel insider confirmed what we knew all along—mainly that the fossil fuel industry knew from their own research that GHG was causing the earth to heat up. And how they created shell think tanks and advocacy groups to spread disinformation about global heating in order to protect their profits. McCoy acknowledged that they continue to work to undermine environmental regulations and policies to combat global heating.
Both men made a point to explain how Exxon Mobil is lobbying against President Biden’s American Job Plan. McCoy said that Exxon Mobil sought to restrict the infrastructure bill to spending on “roads and bridges” because it would help limit tax increases and also remove environmental measures the company opposed.
Even though he admitted that fossil fuel industry’s research concluded that GHG emissions are causing global heating, McCoy said, “If you lower that threshold, you stick to highways and bridges, then a lot of the negative stuff starts to come out,” The “negative stuff” McCoy refers to is action for climate crisis mitigation.
McCoy’s admission indicates that congressional Republicans’ insistence that an infrastructure bill only contain spending for “roads and bridges” originated with oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil’s effort to kill climate initiatives and prevent a tax increase.
McCoy stated that Republican senators are “a captive audience” because they rely so much on the backing of the fossil fuel industry. But Exxon Mobil also targets Democrats. He stated that they look to moderate Democrats such as Joe Manchin (WV), Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), Jon Tester (MT), and Chris Coons (DE) to help them upend the American Job Plan.
Boasting about his relationship with lawmakers, McCoy revealed that they talk to Sen. Manchin’s office every week. The CEO of Exxon Mobil was going to talk with Joe Biden’s good friend Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) to feel him out and gain an entry into working with his staff.
McCoy acknowledged at the same time that Exxon Mobil was pushing to maintain tax cuts, it was also seeking government funding to get a carbon capture program off the ground. “So it’s a delicate balance. We’re asking for help with taxes over here and we’re saying don’t increase our taxes over here,” he said.
Literal smoked-filled rooms may be a thing of the past, but secret meeting of power-brokers conspiring to overcome the will of the people continues.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Log In
