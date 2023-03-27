A Change in Scenery

A few weeks ago I took a road trip from Bethlehem, New Hampshire to Massachusetts. I like to say, a change of scenery makes all the difference in the world. It being March I needed that change. My trip included a wonderful visit with long time friends, great food and a Monday overnight stay in Stoneham, MA. That evening, as I watched my host getting his trash ready for pickup the next morning, I noticed he separated his recyclables and thought to myself that is a good thing. The next morning, while enjoying a cup of coffee, I heard the rumble of the trash pick-up truck. When I looked out the window, I saw the very familiar sight of a Casella trash truck making its way through their neighborhood. I asked my friends “do you know where your trash is going?” They both said they had no idea. I informed them it was going right off Route 302 in Bethlehem, NH and dumped at the 61 acre, 1,000+ foot high mound of trash called a “land-fill” which is located in the White Mountains on top of an aquifer, along with trash from New Hampshire and several other states. They were quite surprised.
I jokingly offered to expidite the process and take their trash with me, but thought I might risk getting sued for cutting into a piece of Casella’s action.
One thing for sure is, the next time I need a change of scenery, it won’t be on trash day.
