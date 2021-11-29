A Change in the Weather
To the Editor:
In this age of shared disruptions such as covid and other disasters, personal resilience becomes very important. First steps to meeting the challenge is to start thinking about and planning for continued disruptions, such as a prolonged lack of electricity or gasoline. It is in the New England DNA to know this preparation is possible. Whatever the weather brings, we deal with it, live free or die, right?
Get thinking about living without electricity or gasoline (or living in a communal shelter) for an extended period of time, say two weeks or a month or more. Consider having a water supply on hand at home (2 liters per adult per day, 1 liter for pets), having cash on hand, medicines, documents, etc. The NY Times had a great article (9/2/21) about packing a “go bag” to grab if indeed a wall of flames or water was headed your way. This is a good place to start. Disruption in the systems we all rely on is the new normal. You won’t be wrong to consider this in the days ahead. The weather has changed, time to layer up.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
