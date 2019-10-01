A Class Act
To the Editor:
I read of the passing of Ray Frey with great sorrow. Although as a former LI track athlete I knew the pain of ending up second place to several of Coach Frey’s state champions, there was one special moment when Frey’s class exemplified itself.
In the Spring of 1970, LI and the Academy were the two best track teams in the State but throughout the Spring LI managed to pull out narrow victories over St. J. in the St. J. Relays, The Peru Relays, The Burlington Invitational, the Academy/LI dual meet and the Districts.
However due to a number of poor showings in several events during State Track Meet, LI had to place 3rd in the 4x220 relay to win that meet. This seemed like a lock but a dropped handoff left LI as the runner up to the Academy’s championship. As you can imagine, our team was heartbroken at letting this slip though our fingers. But then Coach Frey came onto our bus and said although his team won, that our team was the best track team in the state that year. As I am writing this letter, tears come to my eyes as they have every time in the past 49 years that I have relayed this story. A true class act.
David Hartwell
South Burlington, Vermont
