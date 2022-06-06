A Cleaner Community

On behalf of the Bethlehem Conservation Commission I appreciate the 35 volunteers who turned out on a very hot Saturday morning (May 14th) for the annual roadside clean-up. Volunteers filled 67 Blue Bags (about 780 pounds) and another set of volunteers picked them up and took them to a bin that the Transfer Station had set aside for us. The Odd Fellows cleaned up a portion of Maple Street as well that day. And on Friday, May 13, students from Bethlehem Elementary School picked up enough trash around the school and in town to fill the bed of a pickup truck. Other residents reported picking up trash earlier in the month. As usual, there’s more trash out there, so go get it!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.