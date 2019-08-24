A Clear And Present Danger
To the Editor:
On the morning of Aug 21, 2019, Trump tweeted: “Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. ‘President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…’”
A few hours later while talking to reporters about the trade war with China, Trump looked to the skies and announced: “I am the Chosen One.”
These are not normal times.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vermont
