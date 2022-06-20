Catamount Arts is one of St. Johnsbury’s crown jewels. They play an important role in the revitalization of St. Johnsbury as demonstrated by their involvement in many of our summer events. St. Johnsbury is the only town in Vermont that has a First Night celebration because of Catamount Arts. We know that a common thread in vibrant towns is having an energetic cultural scene, and Catamount Arts’ involvement in St. Johnsbury (and beyond) bears this out.
I enjoyed reading the news article in the Caledonian Record (June 16, 2022) on the attendance of Ashley Van Zandt, Molly Stone, and Sarah Amos at the Levitt AMP Convening. As Ms. Amos pointed out, St. Johnsbury had to show our community support through online voting as part of the process to obtain a Levitt Foundation grant.
We were awarded the Levitt Foundation grant because as Ms. Van Zandt stated, “St. Johnsbury, often among the smallest towns to apply, consistently drew far more votes than most.” She aptly observed why we were able to outshine much large communities: “St. Johnsbury quickly established itself among Levitt AMP host cities as a little community that could.”
“A Community That Could” is an appropriate theme for St. Johnsbury’s revitalization. It was clear at the 2022 Downtown and Historical Preservation Conference held in St. Johnsbury earlier this month that other communities across the state are looking to replicate what is happening here. However, if these communities want to replicate what we are doing, their residents will have to replicate the positive, can do attitude that we have in St. Johnsbury.
