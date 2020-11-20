A Constitutional Way Out

To the Editor:

Giuliani’s press conference yesterday should convince reasonable people that massive vote fraud has occurred in five or six states at least.

No state that condones rigged elections can be called a republic.

The Constitution (article IV, section 4) says “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.” Note that the word Republican does not refer to the present Republican party (which did not exist at the time), but to the form of state govern-ment. A state cannot be a monarchy or an autocracy or an aristocracy or a mobocracy; it has to be a republic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.