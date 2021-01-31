A Court Appointed Special Advocate
To the Editor:
A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, a volunteer, appointed by the court to represent a child whose family is involved with the Family Court for a number of reasons. CASA also means house or home, and as a CASA volunteer you can consider yourself a kind of shelter, protection, place of comfort and supporting structure for a child that is going through a very difficult circumstance that is beyond their control.
Families and children become involved in the court system for a number of reasons; substance abuse, neglect, abuse, financial hardship including homelessness, educational neglect, etc., resulting in children being removed from a home and placed in foster care or other living situations to protect and keep them safe while their parents or guardians work through the legal system and correct or get help for the particular issues that have resulted in the current situation.
Children are precious, and such a valuable resource for the future of our communities. There is no better way to help serve your community and your soul than to become a CASA Volunteer. CASA offers a terrific virtual training program and great support as you are working through your case, and with one case at a time, it is not overwhelming at all. You will be a part of a community of CASA volunteers that help and support one another and have a shared purpose of helping children and families through difficult times.
