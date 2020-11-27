A Covid Saga

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The first call came at 12:45 a.m. My sister Carolyne had been air-flighted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. Whoa. What on Earth are you talking about? I just talked to her last week. She said that she had a few cold symptoms but sounded fine. Her husband was taking her to their local hospital in northern Wisconsin. She lost consciousness in the car…
The doctors at the hospital felt the need to get her to Mayo as quickly as possible. Although all of my information is second and third hand, it appears that her heart stopped three times in flight but she arrived at Mayo alive.
The next call said she is “gone.” Poof! Just like that, my sister is no longer alive. How can this be? I have a million questions. The answers trickle in. She had been ill for several days with shortness of breath and respiratory distress. My other sister and I know that she is a retired Respiratory R.N. and feel certain that she knew exactly what was going on. I am guessing that she was hoping to make it through Thanksgiving—but she waited too long.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.