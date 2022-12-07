A Date Which Will Live in infamy

It appears it’s now a date shamefully forgotten, not even mentioned in our local papers. A day in which approximately 2,400 people were killed on this Infamous Day, December 7, 1941. We hear so much, support our veterans. Are these veterans who fought and died in this World War no longer worth remembering? My father “proudly served” and was seriously wounded during this World War.
This nation fought in many wars, not always at popular times, but our military men and women did the job they were trained for. Did these men and women who served proudly want to leave their families and loved ones to fight and die just to be forgotten? We cannot and will not let this happen. Remember, teach and learn our nations history. The good and bad, learn from it.
What will history say about our current time? Think about it. Think of the children and their future. Let us hear from the children, let them be heard. They too can write “Letters to the Editor” it is their future. Many teachers and other adults will gladly guide and help you. Just be respectful and honest.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
