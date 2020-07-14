Candidate Pearl
To the Editor:
Being relatively new to state politics, the last couple of months has been quite a learning curve.
Almost all of my leadership experience has been what I would call cooperative problem solving. For example, as a member of the Danville Selectboard, issues and concerns come forward from residents or businesses and we as a board then do our research, take suggestions from townspeople and form an opinion that we feel both represents our residents and solves an existing problem. As the Northeast Vermont Dairy Executive representative for our milk co-op, (Organic Valley) I field questions and concerns from area farmers, then join with other reps to work on solutions to present to the Board of Directors.
I was honestly under the impression that as a state representative my role would be quite similar… Listen to the people, find out where people stand on issues that come forward, and make a collective decision that moves Vermont in a direction that both works for, and improves the lives of our residents. That is what my idea of a representative should be. Where I am having some trouble is that I am getting some pushback from some people that think I need to have a predetermined stance on a multitude of issues. Believe me, I have opinions and I have ideas, but I am one person, and I don’t believe that my ideas and opinions are all that matter.I want to hear your ideas and opinions as well, if we are going to create a Vermont that works for all of us, we must listen to more than just a few loud voices. If you are looking for a sheep to follow the lead of a certain group or party, I may not be the man for you… If you want someone who will represent you, someone who will not tell you how our state needs to be, but rather cares about what you want our state to be, then I am your man.
