A Different Perspective
To the Editor:
Sen Benning made some good points in his column, “Republican Ideals Trump The President’s ‘Deplorable’ Remarks.” However, it does seem odd that he initially thought Trump might have “goofed” in telling four American Congresswomen to “go back” where they came from. Since 10/7/16, when we heard Trump’s infamous remark, “You can grab ‘em by the p***y,” how can Trump’s words, no matter how “deplorable,” surprise anyone?
Sen Benning wrote: “America cannot afford to lose these (Republican) ideals…,” and “…the party’s highest elected official repeatedly ignites controversy.” While Trump ignites controversy, very few DC Republicans have the courage to speak out against him.
According to Sen Benning, Republican Ideals include “following our federal and state constitutions.” On 7/23/19, Trump told a room filled with teenagers and young adults at the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit, that the Constitution gives him “the right to do whatever I want as president.” In Trump’s mind, the Constitution makes him above the Law. It does not!
Sen Mitch McConnell said he will not bring legislation to the Senate floor unless he knows that the Executive Branch supports it. What about Separation of Powers? What an outrageous disregard for the Constitution.
According to Sen Benning, Republican Ideals include “a fiscally responsible government.” The December 2017 tax cut primarily benefited the most wealthy in our Country and, according to the Congressional Budget Office, will add $1.9 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.
On 09/13/17 Trump said the wealthy would not benefit from the GOP tax overhaul. “The rich will not be gaining at all with this plan. We are looking for the middle class and we are looking for jobs — jobs being the economy,” Trump said. But on 12/24/17, Trump kicked off his holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago where he told his wealthy friends, “You all just got a lot richer,” referencing the sweeping tax overhaul he signed into law hours earlier.
On 07/22/15, Rick Perry, now Trump’s Sec of Energy said: “Donald Trump’s candidacy is a cancer on conservatism, and it must be clearly diagnosed, excised and discarded.” On 12/08/15 Sen Lindsay Graham said of Trump: “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for.” On 05/03/16, Ted Cruz said: “This man (Trump) is a pathological liar. He doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth [sic], and in a pattern that I think is straight out of a psychology text book, his response is to accuse everybody else of lying. The man is utterly amoral. Morality does not exist for him.” Why have these men abandoned “Republican Ideals” and gone from Trump antagonists to Trump sycophants?
Republicans can embrace “Republican Ideals” or they can embrace Donald Trump. They can’t do both. DC Republicans apparently have made their decision. Their silence speaks volumes. They are in lock-step with Trump.
Bill Weld, a Republican who’s challenging Trump in the 2020 election said on 07/25/19: “Unless the Republican Party in Washington expressly – expressly rejects the racism of Donald Trump, they’re going to come to be universally viewed as the party of racism in America.”
Conservative analyst Jennifer Rubin wrote on 08/05/19: “Perhaps Democratic presidential candidates can put differences aside and issue a joint condemnation of Trump’s role in propagating hate and racism. They likewise should indict the Republican Party that coddles him, defends him and supports his reelection. A party unwilling to dump an open racist is just as unfit to serve as he is.”
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.