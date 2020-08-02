A Dreadful Nightmare

To the Editor:

I recently read Vermont GOP Chairwoman Deb Billado’s happy description of the upcoming Republican National Convention and inauguration “after President Trump destroys Joe Biden and his Democrat puppet masters at the polls.” She claims not to have heard one disparaging word from her fellow convention delegates. This might be true, because Governor Scott will not attend the convention as a delegate; nor will he vote for President Trump.

So I have to ask, what exactly do Ms. Billado and her like-minded convention delegates admire about our president?

Is it his kindness and humility?

