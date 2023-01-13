A Few Notes

Thank you for publishing Reverend Dr. Robert Potter’s Benediction giving at at Governor Scott’s inauguration.
As an older Vermonter, not willing to travel to Montpelier this time of year, I tuned to channel 3, was very disappointed with the WCAX hosts talking over many parts of the ceremony. Especially Reverend Potter’s Prayer, just to tell us what the Governor told us.
I then checked Vermont Public TV and found they had scheduled coverage in the evening, as I would be at a meeting, I recorded their coverage. When I watched the tape they only covered the swearing in and the Governors speech and even that stopped before he had finished.
I’d also like to thank you for “This Week in Local History.” It’s good to remember the past.
A few times you put “Public Notices” under a headline. This was good. Wonder if it could be used all the time.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.