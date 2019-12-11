A fine, local car-buying experience
To the Editor:
My wife recently had a wonderful experience at a car dealership in our town (Littleton, N.H.). I was always told by my mom to shop local if you can and local businesses will treat you very well. I saw this ad for a small car for Chick in a newspaper that showed a yellow Fiat on the front line at the dealership.
So Chick had gone down to look at it and one of the salesmen really put the Fiat through its paces so Chick could see what the vehicle felt like, looked like and how all the whistles and bells actually worked. One day she took me down to look at the yellow Fiat and I liked it a whole lot. So the salesman slapped a dealer plate onto it and told us to use it for the weekend. It had a full tank of gas so Chick took it out to put it through its paces. So on the following Monday I dropped her off at the dealership so she could waggle up a deal with them. She does all the car/truck finagling because she is part Polish and really knows how to get a good deal, I mean full Polish. (My 2 millionth mistake). The very next day after taking the Fiat home for the weekend she was buying this beauty to add to the other ones already in storage. One of the salesmen offered my wife a cup of fresh black coffee. Then just before she finally settled the deal she was offered another cup of coffee.
When Chick went into the finance office she was greeted by a man who had a great wicked sense of humor and after some signing Chick drove out of the parking lot with her 2015 bright yellow Fiat loaded inside with a CD player and blue tooth set-up, automatic, heated mirrors, already inspected, detailed and reconditioned in and out, full tank of fuel, brand new summer tires. Chick ordered four new winter tires with four new rims, mounted and balanced onto the Fiat, 2-door back window defogger, cruise control, PW, P-locks, a huge cargo area, easy to put down rear seats. This baby has more bells and whistles than the 2016 Kia Soul we have now. It also had 42K miles, three years of free service, free inspections. Add that to the kindness and integrity, compassion and understanding in the salesman and finance officer and Chick had a very friendly comfortable experience!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.