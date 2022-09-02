A Greener Littleton
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I moved to Littleton at the end of 2020. I have enjoyed this town and how it is really mostly accessible for walking and bike riding. If I don’t have to drive my car these days with high gas prices that makes things better and healthier. I think there could be some really positive improvements in concept for greening Littleton. My ideas are centered around town’s layout. Most days the main streets in town don’t allow for safe cycling through town. I can not ride my bike along Main Street feeling secure that something won’t happen. Especially during peak hours, holidays and the craziness of Leaf-peeper season.
I would like to suggest the town consider modifying the Ammomoosic rail trail to be more inclusive to commuter biking and bridge the trail to access the big box stores north of downtown. This I feel this redesigning of the rail trail will allow for growing a greener town, improve traffic, access and air quality.
Many European cities( the Netherlands is a good place to look ) adopted this model to allow for bike lanes and bike roads which don’t actually run in the same areas as local car and truck traffic. This makes the road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as encourages healthy ways to live, improve communities and grows economies along these biking routes.
I look forward to seeing if something along those lines can develop in Littleton. I’m not planning on going anywhere soon. I like living here. It also like to be part of finding solutions that improve the quality of life for everybody.
Sincerly,
Adhi Two Owls
Littleton, N. H.
