A Grotesque Calculus
To the Editor:
I was talking with one of my son’s teachers, and she mentioned they’d had a lockdown drill recently, the kind where the kids just stay in the classrooms versus going to hiding spots. The kids ended up talking about school shootings, using the time to unload their anxiety and fear. The teacher could understand them very well, since her child is a kindergartner who was distraught to find out that people shoot people, and that’s why you have to practice hiding.
Imagine: all across this country, six-year-olds have to process the possibility of being shot and endure regular, frightening performances, hurrying this way and that way, tucking themselves up, imagining someone dangerous at the door. Over and over, all through elementary, middle, and high school, they practice and practice, hoping they’re lucky enough not to end up doing the drill for real.
When I told my son I worry, he said not to, because it’s statistically unlikely, and what can you do, anyway. You just have to deal with it.
It struck me right then that Republicans in the USA have manufactured the same scenario I lived as a child during the Lebanese Civil War. We had no idea if we might be hurt from one day to the next. We went about our business, and prepared as best as we could. We knew to steer clear of windows and find shelter if gunfire broke out. We knew to head downstairs when bombing started. We knew not to open the door and to stay utterly silent when gunmen stormed the building.
Except in a way, this is worse psychologically. The war wasn’t something that could be fixed with legislation—our sense of futility and resignation to our possible doom was reasonable. But kids and teachers getting gunned down in schools can be fixed, and quite easily—we’ve all seen the charts, we’ve all seen how other countries did it. The solutions have been laid out time and again, but Republicans just don’t want to implement them.
They literally just don’t care about kids being murdered as much as they care about gun rights.
I can’t imagine how it must be to grow up knowing the horror actually can be stopped, but one political party has made the calculus that it’s worth the gain they perceive, and they have just enough power to do what they want. There is something truly sick going on in this country when such a large number of citizens and politicians can sign onto such a grotesque calculus.
Something so sick, it’s as or even more damaging to kids than a freaking civil war.
Patricia Ward
East Burke, Vt.
